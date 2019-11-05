Blame planes and beef: climate crisis accelerating faster than expected, say 11,000 scientists

An alarming new warning from 11,000 scientists declares “clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency,” especially when factors beyond just measuring carbon emissions and surface-temperature rise are taken into consideration.
