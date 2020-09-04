Blank-check company Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle files for $225 million IPO

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., a blank-check company, filed for an initial public offering on Friday with plans to offer 22.5 million units priced at $10 each to raise $225 million. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant cane be used to purchase a Class A share for $11.50 each. Credit Suisse is sole book runner on the deal. Proceeds will be used to acquire one or more businesses. “We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target,” the company says in its prospectus. It will target “businesses with premium brands that offer an aspirational lifestyle experience to consumers, which we refer to as the “aspirational lifestyle space.” The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Blank-check companies, or special purpose acquisition corporations, have become a popular way to go public this year with a record 82 deals raising $31 billion in proceeds, according to Renaissance Capital, a a provider of institutional research and IPO-related exchange-traded funds.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

