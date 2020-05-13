Blank-check company B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II files for $200 million IPO

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II filed for an initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20 million shares priced at $10 each. The blank-check company will use the $200 million in proceeds to acquire a business. In its prospectus, the company said it has no specific business in mind, but will seek an established company with an aggregate enteprise value of about $400 million to $1.0 billion. B. Riley is sole underwriter on the deal. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “BMRG.U.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

