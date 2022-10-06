Blank check company Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. combining with American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network LLC said Thursday it agreed to be acquired by special purpose acquisition company Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. in a deal that values the oncology practice currently comprised of 107 doctors in 18 states at $500 million. When the merger closes as expected in the first half of 2023, American Oncology Network will become a publicly-traded company on the Nasdaq.
