Blank-check company Holicity files for IPO

Blank-check company Holicity Inc. said late Friday it plans to raise up to $287.5 million in an initial public offering. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Holicity said it plans to offer 25 million units at $10 a share with underwriters getting an option for up to an additional 3.8 million to cover overallotments. As a blank check company, Holicity said it had no specific target acquisition in mind but it planned to focus on the tech, media and telecom industries. Deutsche Bank Securities and BofA Securities are listed among the underwriters. Each unit of the offering consists of one share of Class A stock and a third of a warrant to buy a share of Class A stock at $11.50. The company plans to list its share on the Nasdaq under the ticker “HOL” with warrants under the ticker “HOLWW.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

