Pono Capital Corp. PONO will close its previously announced acquisition of Japanese flying motorbike maker ALI Technologies Inc., as early as Friday for trading on the Nasdaq, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Under the deal, Delaware-based Aerwins Technologies, which is the U.S. unit of ALI Technologies, will own the company. Pono Capital announced the acquisition in September for $600 million in stock with plans to trade under the symbol AWIN. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
