Shares of Blink Charging Co. BLNK rallied 1.5% in morning trading Wednesday, after the provider of electric-vehicle charging equipment said it was awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). The contract simplifies the federal procurement process, making it easier for government customers and federal agencies to buy Blink equipment. “We anticipate that federal government purchases of EV charging equipment and services will accelerate significantly in the coming years and Blink is well positioned to provide innovative solutions to these government customers,” said Chief Revenue Officer Michael Battaglia. The stock has tumbled 26.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 4.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

