Shares of Blink Charging Co. zoomed higher again on heavy volume Friday, to more than double in a week, as the electric-vehicle sector continued to attract investor interest.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Blink Charging’s stock more than doubles in a week amid a ‘great deal of market interest’ in the EV sector - November 21, 2020
- Weekend Sip: The perfect beverage for a downsized pandemic Thanksgiving — wine in a test tube - November 21, 2020
- : Some Americans may get hundreds of dollars more in Social Security benefits under Biden’s proposed change - November 21, 2020