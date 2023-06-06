U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit China in the coming weeks for talks, according to multiple published reports Tuesday citing unnamed sources. He had planned a trip to China in February but it was postponed after a Chinese spy balloon was found above the continental U.S. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
