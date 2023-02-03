The U.S. State Department has postponed Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing after American officials said they had found a Chinese spy balloon above the continental U.S., according to multiple published reports. China’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that the balloon the U.S. suspects of conducting surveillance was a civilian “airship” used for research, mainly meteorological purposes.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

