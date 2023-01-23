Bloomberg claimed its pricing index was based on a sophisticated algorithm but it sometimes came from a single broker quote, the SEC said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Bloomberg hit with $5 million SEC fine for misleading customers of securities pricing product - January 23, 2023
- : Pitney Bowes’ acknowledges activist investors attempt to change board control, stock rallies - January 23, 2023
- In One Chart: Number of military veterans in Congress stays near record low, while gender and racial diversity rise to fresh highs - January 23, 2023