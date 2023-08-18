Bloomin’ Brands BLMN shares rallied 8% in premarket trade on Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Starboard Value has built a stake in the owner of Outback Steakhouse. The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said Starboard has built a stake of more than 5% in Bloomin’ Brands, but it didn’t say what Starboard may request from the company. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

