Bloomingdale’s to open concept store in Washington D.C. area

Bloomingdale’s will open a concept store with a select assortment and a focus on services in Fairfax, Va., on Aug. 26. Bloomie’s will span 22,000 square feet with a new design concept and brands that span men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, beauty and more. Bloomingdale’s is part of the Macy’s Inc. portfolio. Macy’s previously tested a concept store for its namesake chain in the Dallas area. The Dallas Morning News reported last week that the shop will be closing temporarily, but will reopen in the fall with a different focus. Macy’s stock fell 6% in Wednesday trading, and has rallied 52.6% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 16% for 2021 so far.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

