Blucora raises profit and revenue outlook on ‘much stronger’ end to tax season

Blucora Inc. raised on Tuesday its second-quarter and full-year financial outlook, citing a “much stronger” than anticipated final two weeks of the tax season. The wealth management software company’s stock was still inactive in premarket trading. The company now expects second-quarter total revenue of $250.0 million to $254.5 million, up from previous guidance provided in early May of $238.0 million to $249.0 million, and well above the FactSet consensus of $226.7 million, as the outlook for tax software revenue was increased to $91.5 million to $93.0 million from $82.5 million to $87.5 million. The guidance range adjusted earnings per share was raised to $1.12 to $1.21 from 94 cents to $1.11, compared with the FactSet consensus of $1.00. For 2021, the company now expects total revenue of $855.0 million to $876.0 million on adjusted EPS of $1.50 to $1.70, compared with previous guidance for revenue of $844.0 million to $867.5 million and EPS of $1.34 to $1.60. The stock has gained 6.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced 13.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

