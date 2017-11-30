Struggling meal kit maker Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has installed former Chief Financial Officer Brad Dickerson as Chief Executive, pushing out co-founder and former CEO Matthew Salzberg, the company said Thursday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Toys ‘R’ Us ripped by bankruptcy watchdog for executive-bonus plan - November 30, 2017
- Blue Apron installs new CEO as post-IPO doldrums continue - November 30, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: SEC to change process for hiring in-house judges after legal challenge - November 30, 2017