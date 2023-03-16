Blue Apron Holdings Inc. APRN posted a narrower-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter on Thursday, and revenue that topped consensus estimates. The New Jersey-based meal-kit provider said it had a net loss of $21.8 million, or 49 cents a share, for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $26.4 million, or 93 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue was flat at $106.8 million after $107.0 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 75 cents a share and revenue of $100.0 million. CEO Linda Findley said 2022 was a challengng year giving macro headwinds, including inflation, funding delays and higher marketing costs. “At times, we were not as nimble as we needed to be, but 2022 is not indicative of what we are seeing so far in 2023. We adjusted late last year by adding new talent to our leadership and dramatically reducing costs. These actions are already resulting in a positive impact in 2023,” Findley said in a statement. The company did not offer guidance given the uncertainty in the outlook but said it remains focused on getting to positive adjusted EBITDA and stabilizing its balance sheet. The stock jumped 12.8% premarket but is down 83% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 10.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

