Blue Apron Holdings Inc. APRN said Monday its launching a weekend Brunch Box that aims to elevate meals this spring. The new offering is designed to feed up to six people and will include sweet and savory recipes. The full menu includes avocado toast with feta, radishes and chives, brown sugar and maple candied bacon, cheesy asparagus quiche with Romesco aioli and marinated artichokes and overnight Frrench toast bake with blueberries and lemon curd. The Brunch Box will be available starting April 3 through Mother’s Day, or as long as supplies last. The stock has fallen 81% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 6.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

