Blue Apron upgraded to equal weight from underweight at Barclays

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares jumped 21% in morning trade Monday, after Barclays analysts praised the company’s CEO change and suggested that there’s still some possibility that Blue Apron may get acquired. The company announced last week that CEO Matt Salzberg would be stepping down and that CFO Brad Dickerson would be taking over the top spot. Barclays sees this as a “positive” development given Dickerson’s operational experience. Blue Apron also said in a filing last week that it’s been making progress on its transition to a new fulfillment center in New Jersey, which has so far weighed on financial performance. Barclays wrote that “negative growth remains an issue given the marketing reductions in 2H17 and the elevated churn” but added that the possibility of Blue Apron getting acquired “may limit downside.” The firm raised its price target to $4 from $3. Shares have lost 61% of their value since the company’s June IPO. The S&P 500 is up 9% in that time.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story