Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company Blue Origin plans to name outgoing Amazon.com Inc. AMZN executive Dave Limp as its new chief executive to succeed Bob Smith, according to a CNBC report on Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the situation. Smith is retiring in December. Limp oversaw Amazon’s devices and services division that included the Alexa, Echo and Ring units, as well as experimental divisions like Zoox autonomous vehicles and the Project Kuiper internet satellite business.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

