Blue Owl Capital Inc. OWL said Wednesday it closed Dyal Capital Partners V with $12.9 billion of committed capital to invest in minority stakes in private equity firms. Blue Owl said the fund is already 70% committed with investments in 17 firms to date including CVC Capital Partners, H.I.G. Capital, I Squared Capital, and KPS Capital Partners. Dyal Fund V raised nearly $4 billion more than Dyal Capital Partners IV in 2019. New York-based Blue Owl’s GP Capital Solutions division now manages minority partnerships in more than 55 firms and $47.8 billion under management as of Sept. 30. Meanwhile, San Francisco-based TSG Consumer Partners wrapped up TSG9 L.P. with $6 billion of capital commitments. TSG8 Fund raised $4 billion in 2018, according to FactSet data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

