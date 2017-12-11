Bluebird Bio stock retreats from records after announcing stock offering

Bluebird Bio Inc.’s soaring stock price hit a bit of turbulence Monday afternoon, after the company said it planned to sell $600 million in fresh shares amid a run to record prices. Bluebird shares have more than tripled this year, and received a big boost in the past few sessions after presenting new research on cancer treatments last week. Shares added 17.9% Monday after a big price target boost and closed higher than $200 for the first time, but Bluebird said just after the session ended that it planned to sell $600 million in fresh shares, with the possibility of increasing the size by up to 15%. In immediate late trading after the announcement, Bluebird shares fell more than 2.5%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story