German automaker BMW revealed plans to cut 6,000 jobs on Friday as it grapples with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- BMW to cut 6,000 jobs and slam brakes on Mercedes self-driving alliance amid Covid-19 impact - June 19, 2020
- Key Words: The police officer crying in that viral Egg McMuffin video wants you to know she’s ‘sick of people being mean’ - June 19, 2020
- Coronavirus update: Trump set to pack 19,000-seat arena; U.S. death toll 118,436 - June 19, 2020