Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BK stock is up about 0.8% to $45.24 on Friday as the stock heads for its eighth consecutive day of gains, according to Dow Jones Market Data. If the stock reaches $45.32, it would be its highest close since Aug. 11. The stock has risen about 5.8% over the last eight days. The stock is down about 0.6% so far in 2023 and about 29% below its all-time closing high of $63.66 on Feb. 9, 2022.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story