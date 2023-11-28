Walt Disney Co. DIS Chief Executive Bob Iger on Tuesday downplayed his previous comments that suggested some major assets might be for sale. “I knew that there were a myriad of challenges…I must say there were many more of them than I expected,” Iger said in an interview with ABC News anchor David Muir at a companywide town hall at New York’s New Amsterdam Theatre. Iger admitted the task of turning around the company was harder than expected when he took the reins a year ago. He said he plans to spend the next year building the “modern version of the Walt Disney Company,” but offered few new details of what that would entail. Iger faulted himself for a proclivity to “run things up flagpoles to see how they will fly” and “think out loud” to signal to the investment community that the company is open-minded about its future.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

