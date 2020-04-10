Boeing bonds downgraded by Moody’s; coronavirus ‘greater pressure point’ than 737 Max crisis

Moody’s Investors Service on Friday cut its rating on Boeing Co. debt to Baa2, from Baa1, saying it expects “additional strain” on the aerospace and defense company’s balance sheet in the next few years because of the “harsh impact” the coronavirus will have on demand for new commercial aircraft and the potential for order deferrals and cancellations. “The coronavirus is likely to become a significantly greater pressure point on Boeing than the long-running 737 Max crisis,” Moody’s analyst Jonathan Root said in a statement. “We now estimate external funding needs in 2020 to at least double — to $30 billion — compared to our pre-coronavirus expectations,” he said. Boeing already funded about half of that need with a $13.8 billion term-loan draw in February. The debt ratings agency also has a negative outlook on the Boeing bonds, reflecting “the uncertainty around the duration and impact of the covid-19 pandemic on global economic activity and aircraft demand,” it said. Boeing’s rating remained in the middle of the investment-grade pack as the company is one of only two makers of large commercial aircraft and a prime U.S. defense contractor, Moody’s said, and it is expected to get U.S. government support to weather the crisis.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story