Boeing committee set to recommend safety changes: report

Boeing Co.’s full board of directors is expected to hear a report this week detailing structural corporate changes that can be made to improve the safety of its planes following two fatal crashes of its 737 Max planes, the New York Times reported Sunday. The recommended changes from a small committee of board members include a new corporate reporting structure, creating a new safety group and building simpler cockpits, the Times said. Under one proposed change, engineers would reportedly report directly to the company’s head engineer, rather than a business-unit leader who might favor production deadlines over fixing problems. Boeing reported a sharp dropoff in monthly aircraft production last week as the 737 Max remains grounded. Boeing shares are up 18% year to date, compared to the S&P 500’s 20% gain.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

