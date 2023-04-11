Boeing Co. BA said Tuesday it delivered 130 commercial jets in the first quarter, 37% more than the 95 jets it delivered in the first quarter of 2022. Boeing is slated to report first-quarter earnings on April 26, with FactSet consensus calling for an adjusted loss of 90 cents a share on sales of $17.6 billion. That would compare with an adjusted loss of $2.75 a share on sales of $14 billion in the year-ago period. Boeing shares are up 21% in the past year, contrasting with a loss of around 7% for the S&P 500 index. SPXMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story