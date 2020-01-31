Boeing discloses SEC investigation on 737 Max

Boeing Co has disclosed a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into its 737 Max program, saying in a filing Friday it is “fully cooperating with U.S. government investigations related to the accidents and the 737 Max, including investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission.” Boeing said it could not “reasonably estimate a range of loss” as the result of ongoing litigation and the probes. The company has been under investigation by the DOJ on the Max as well as on its 787 Dreamliner jets. Boeing’s 737 Max planes have been grounded worldwide after two crashes less than five months apart. Boeing earlier this week reported a surprise fourth-quarter loss and declining revenue in addition to about $9 billion in new Max costs. Shares of Boeing traded slightly higher in the extended session Friday after ending the regular session down 1.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

