Boeing gets $13 billion credit line

Boeing Co. has entered a $13 billion, two-year loan credit agreement, according to a company filing late Friday. The syndicate includes Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, and Wells Fargo. Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that the jet maker, plagued by the ongoing grounding of its 737 Max jets worldwide, had been seeking a $10 billion loan but that had grown in size as other banks joined the syndicate. Boeing is working on the 737 Max’s return to service by midyear and has halted production of the planes, which were grounded in March after two deadly crashes less than five months apart. Earlier Friday, Boeing supplier Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. cut its dividend in order to increase its liquidity. Boeing shares edged higher in the extended session Friday, after ending the regular trading day down 1.4% amid broad U.S. equity market weakness. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

