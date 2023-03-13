Jet maker Boeing Co. BA is close to a deal under which two airlines in Saudi Arabia would buy nearly 80 wide-body 787 Dreamliners, with options for around 40 additional aircraft between the carriers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. The two airlines — Saudia, along with Riyadh Air, which the Journal said was launched by the nation’s wealth fund this weekend — were both set to buy around 39 jets each. The deal could be announced as early as Tuesday, the Journal said. Shares were up 0.1% on Monday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

