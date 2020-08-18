Boeing offers workers a second round of voluntary layoffs

Boeing Co. will offer its employees a second round of buyouts, the aviation giant said Monday. “While we have seen signs of recovery from the pandemic, our industry and our customers continue to face significant challenges,” Boeing said in a statement. “As we continue to assess our workforce … we will be offering a second voluntary layoff (VLO) opportunity for employees to depart the company voluntarily with a pay and benefits package.” Boeing did not say how many buyouts it is seeking. In May, the airplane maker announced layoffs of nearly 7,000 U.S. workers. Demand for planes has plunged amid global travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Boeing shares are down 47% year to date, compared to the S&P 500’s 4.7% gain this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

