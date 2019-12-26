Boeing official handling legal matters from crashes to retire

Boeing Co.’s former general counsel, who has been managing legal matters related to two crashes of its 737 Max 8 airplanes, is departing the company at the end of the year. J. Michael Luttig served as general counsel of the company from 2006 until May of this year, when he became a senior adviser to the board of directors. In that role, he had been handling legal matters stemming from the crashes of Lion Air flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, which killed nearly 350 people and led to the 737 Max 8 planes being grounded. The announcement of Luttig’s retirement follows Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg’s departure last week. “We are deeply indebted to Judge Luttig for his extraordinary service to Boeing over these nearly 14 years, especially through this past, challenging year for our company,” interim CEO Greg Smith said in Monday’s announcement. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story