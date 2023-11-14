Boeing Co. BA and Ethiopian Airlines said Tuesday the carrier agreed to an initial order 11 787 Dreamliner and 20 737 MAX airplanes or up to a maximum of 26 787s and 41 737 Max planes in what the companies described as the largest-ever purchase of Boeing airplanes in African history. Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Mesfin Tasew said the order “will enable us to modernize and increase our fleet” as part of its growth plan. The 787-9 Dreamliner that the airline orders reduces fuel use and emissions by 25% compared to the airplanes it’s replacing. The 737-8 model reduces fuel use and emissions by 20% and creates a 50% smaller noise footprint compared to the airplanes it replaces. Boeing stock was up by 0.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

