Boeing sees ‘significant risk’ to 777X delivery schedule

Boeing Co. said Wednesday that the grounding of the 737 Max planes acted as a $5.6 billion drag on revenue and cut earnings per share by $8.74. Adding that back to reported second-quarter results of a loss per share of $5.21 and revenue of $24.26 billion, Boeing still would have reported a decline from a year-ago EPS of $3.73 and revenue of $24.26 billion. Separately, Boeing said it was still targeting “late 2020” for the first delivery of the 777X plane, but said there was “significant risk” to this schedule given engine challenges, which have already delayed the first flight until early 2020. Boeing’s stock fell 0.7% in premarket trading, with the implied price decline on track to act as a 17-point drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s price. Dow futures were down 88 points ahead of the open.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

