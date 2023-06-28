Shares of Boeing Co. BA rose on Wednesday following a tentative deal between supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and its union, with a vote on a new contract proposal scheduled for Thursday. Spirit, which makes jet fuselages and other key aircraft components for Boeing, halted production last week after workers rejected its first contract proposal. “There’s no word yet whether the workers would start on Friday or on Monday of next week if [the contract is] approved, but we view the timeline as a positive,” RBC analyst Ken Herbert said in a note. “We think pressure from Boeing could be contributing to the quick negotiations, and continue to believe that Spirit will work to get a contract in place quickly even if this second offer falls through.” Spirit AeroSystems shares fell 1.4% on Wednesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

