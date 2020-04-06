Boeing shares retreat 2% on temporary closure of South Carolina factory

Boeing Co. shares were down 2% in extended trading Monday after it announced it will temporarily suspend all 787 operations at its Charleston, S.C., factory, according to company officials. The suspension starts at the end of the second shift on April 8, Boeing said. “It is our commitment to focus on the health and safety of our teammates while assessing the spread of [coronavirus] across the state, its impact on the reliability of our global supply chain and that ripple effect on the 787 program,” Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the 787 Program and BSC site leader, said in a statement. “We are working in alignment with state and local government officials and public health officials to take actions that best protect our people.” Boeing’s stock is down 60% in the last year. The broader S&P 500 index is down 8% in the last year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

