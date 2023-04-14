Shares of Boeing Co. BA sank 52% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s DJIA premarket decliners Friday, after the aerospace giant warned of delivery delays of its 737 Max planes. The stock’s implied price decline would shave about 74 points off the Dow’s price, while Dow futures YM00 shed 56 points. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s stock UNH rose 0.6% to lead the Dow’s early gainers after the health insurer reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, and the implied price gain would add about 22 points to the Dow’s price.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

