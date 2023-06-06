Shares of Boeing Co. BA dropped 2% in midday trading Tuesday after the aerospace and defense company said it found new problems with its 787 Dreamliner jets, according to reports. The defect, which is not a flight safety concern, is connected with a stabilizer fitting, and will lead the company to inspect planes in inventory before delivery. Boeing in April identified problem with another jet family, the 737 Max, related to fittings. The company did not immediately return a request for comment. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

