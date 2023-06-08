Shares of Boeing Co. BA rose more than 3% in late trading Thursday, poised to close at their highest since Jan. 18, 2022, when they closed at $225, and on pace for their largest one-day jump since Feb. 7. A close around current levels would also be a new 52-week high for the stock, topping the 2023 closing high set on Feb. 14, when it closed at $218.45. Boeing earlier this week disclosed a new problem with its Dreamliner jets, but said the issue did not present a flight risk and kept its delivery estimates for the year the same. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
