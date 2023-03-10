Shares of Boeing Co. BA were among the few in the black Friday after U.S. aviation regulators cleared the aerospace and defense company to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets. “Boeing addressed the FAA’s concerns. The FAA may resume issuing airworthiness certificates next week,” a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said. Boeing said it was working with customers on delivery timing. Deliveries were halted last month over documentation issues. Shares of Boeing are poised to end the week 0.5% higher, contrasting with losses of around 5% for the S&P 500 index. SPX In the last 12 months, Boeing shares have gained 14%, versus losses of about 8% for the index. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

