Analysts at Canaccord Genuity on Friday upgraded their rating on Boeing Co. stock to buy, increasing their price target to $275 from $200, based on the 737 Max return to service, improved outlook for travel, and as the market for wide-body, long-haul planes stabilizes, they said. “While the stock has had a significant move off its March 2020 lows, we see further upside,” the analysts said. Shares of Boeing have lost 16% in the past 12 months, contrasting with gains around 24% for the S&P 500 index . Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Boeing stock still has more upside, analysts says in upgrade to buy
