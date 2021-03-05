Boeing stock still has more upside, analysts says in upgrade to buy

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity on Friday upgraded their rating on Boeing Co. stock to buy, increasing their price target to $275 from $200, based on the 737 Max return to service, improved outlook for travel, and as the market for wide-body, long-haul planes stabilizes, they said. “While the stock has had a significant move off its March 2020 lows, we see further upside,” the analysts said. Shares of Boeing have lost 16% in the past 12 months, contrasting with gains around 24% for the S&P 500 index . Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

