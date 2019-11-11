Boeing stock surges, adds 90 points to the Dow’s big bounce off the lows

Shares of Boeing Inc. surged 3.8% in midday trading, reversing earlier losses of as much as 1.5%, to provide the biggest support to the Dow Jones Industrial Average as the index bounces off its lows. The stock’s price gain was boosting the Dow’s price by 90 points, while the Dow was down just 19 points after being down 163.53 points at its intraday low. The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend, citing people familiar with the matter, that Boeing was discussing with regulators about possibly delivering 737 MAX jets to customers before airline pilots have completed the required training to fly the jets. There are also reports that Boeing has indicated it expects to resume 737 MAX shipments as early as December. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

