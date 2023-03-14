Boeing BA has completed two deals with Saudi Arabia to manufacture up to 121 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft equipped with General Electric GE GEnex engines, the White House said Tuesday in a statement. The deals with Saudi Arabia, one to anchor a new airline and another to expand an existing fleet, are worth nearly $37 billion, according to the White House.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
