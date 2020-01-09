Boeing’s stock accelerates, then pares gains after reports Iranian missiles may have caused fatal crash of 737

Shares of Boeing Co. accelerated higher, before paring some gains, after reports that U.S. officials believe the fatal crash of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft in Iran earlier this week was caused by Iranian missiles, and not from a technical fault. Boeing’s stock rose as much as 3.1% to an intraday high of $331.37 after the reports. The stock has pulled back slightly to be up 1.6%. The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. had a “high level of confidence” that the plane was downed by two Iranian missiles. Boeing’s stock price gain of $5.36 was adding about 36 points to the Dow’s price, which was up 157 points.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story