Shares of Boeing Co. BA jumped 3.5% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s DJIA premarket gainers, following a number of order announcements out of Dubai and an upbeat report out of China on the its 737 Max jets. The aerospace and defense giant’s stock was on track to open at a two-month high and headed for its best day in four months, since it shot up 8.7% on July 26. The stock’s implied price gain in the premarket would add about 46 points to the Dow’s price, while Dow futures YM00 slipped 26 points, or 0.1%. Boeing’s stock, which closed Friday 10.6% above the 11-month low closing low of $177.73 on Oct. 25, has slumped 16.6% over the past three months through Friday but has gained 3.2% year to date, while the Dow has slipped 2.8% the past three months but has tacked on 3.4% this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

