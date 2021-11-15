Boeing’s stock would add nearly 50 points to the Dow after announcement of converted freighter orders

Shares of Boeing Co. rallied 3.3% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s premarket gainers on Monday, after the aerospace giant reported a number of orders for its planes from the 2021 Dubai Airshow. The company said it signed a firm order with Icelease for 11 of its 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF), as the launch customer for one of the three added conversions lines for the freighters. The company also said logistics company DHL Express has placed a firm order for nine more 767-300BCF and Emirates announced an order for two 777 Freighters. Boeing’s implied price gain ahead of the open would add about 48 points to the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s price, while Dow futures rose 109 points, or 0.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

