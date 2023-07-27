Boise Cascade Co. BCC said late Thursday that its board has authorized a 33% increase to the company’s dividend to 20 cents a share. The dividend will be paid on Sept. 15 to stockholders of record on Sept. 1, the maker of engineered wood products, panels, and lumber said. Shares of Boise Cascade were flat in the aftermarket Thursday after ending the regular trading day up 0.2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

