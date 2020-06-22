Bolton spokesperson denies report he’ll vote for Biden

A spokesperson for John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, denied a report Sunday that Bolton intends to vote for Democrat Joe Biden in December, contrary to published reports. “This statement is incorrect. The Ambassador never said he planned to vote for Joe Biden,” Bolton spokesperson Sarah Tinsley told Axios on Sunday. “He has consistently said in recent days he will be writing in the name of a conservative Republican. Let there be no doubt – he will not be voting for Trump or Biden.” In an interview published late Sunday by The Telegraph, Bolton said that after seeing Trump in action, he cannot vote for him again. “In 2016 I voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton,” he told the Telegraph. “Now, having seen this president up close, I cannot do this again. My concern is for the country, and he does not represent the Republican cause that I want to back.” Bolton added that he believes Trump has no philosophy or strategy. “He does not know the difference between the national interest of the U.S., and the interests of Donald Trump. There is confusion over the national interest and his personal interest, which is very dangerous for the country,” he said. Bolton’s tell-all book about his time in the White House, which is harshly critical of Trump, is scheduled to be published Tuesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

