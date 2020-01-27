Bolton’s book claims Trump said Ukraine aid was dependent on Biden probe: report

Former national security adviser John Bolton claims in his upcoming book that President Donald Trump personally told him that nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine should be frozen until Ukrainian officials agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, the New York Times reported late Sunday.
