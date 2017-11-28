Bon-Ton Stores shares spike after November sales rise

Bon-Ton Stores Inc. shares jumped 8% in Tuesday trading after the retailer reported year-over-year November sales increases. Bon-Ton said sales rose to $280.6 million from $275.3 million last year, up 1.9%. And same-store sales for the four weeks ending November 25 increased 3.1%. Bill Tracy, Bon-Ton’s chief executive, said in-store traffic exceeded “industry regional trends” on Black Friday and investments in online and mobile shopping are paying off. Bon-Ton will report fourth-quarter and fiscal 2017 results on Feb. 3, 2018. Bon-Ton shares are down nearly 73% for the past year while the S&P 500 index is up 19% for the period.
Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Eric Trump defends his dad’s ‘Pocahontas’ comment by pointing out Disney made a movie about her - November 28, 2017
- Metals Stocks: Gold notches minor gain to end at a more than 1-week high - November 28, 2017
- Currencies: Sterling clings to gains on conflicting Brexit news, dollar holds steady - November 28, 2017